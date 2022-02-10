Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis names managing director

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis has named Lizi Watt as managing director.

In a statement, Watt, a St. Louis native, said she is “looking forward to promoting the mission of TWSTL as a local hotbed for great performance and artistic dialogue.”

Carrie Houk, executive artistic director of TWSTL, said that she welcomes Watt as the organization continues its "upward trajectory of enriching the performing arts in our community and beyond."

Watt spent the past 17 years in Los Angeles and Boulder, Colorado, and has worked in numerous capacities in live theater, including as director, performer and producer. She has also founded theater companies and managed performing arts programs. For six years, Watt was a teacher, director and producer at the Marlborough School in Los Angeles.

The festival showcasing works by playwright Williams is entering its seventh season and will announce its 2022 schedule in the coming weeks. For more information, visit twstl.org.

