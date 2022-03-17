 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis schedule will feature 'The Rose Tattoo'

Carrie Houk

Carrie Houk, executive artistic director of Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

 Photo by Suzy Gorman

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis returns Aug. 18-28 with its seventh edition: “Tennessee Williams and Italy.” A highlight of the festival will be a production of “The Rose Tattoo," performed at the Big Top in Grand Center.

In a statement, executive artistic director Carrie Houk said the festival will “celebrate the resilience of love, passion, community, art and the human spirit.”

Directed by David Kaplan, "The Rose Tattoo" is set in the South and focuses on an Italian-American widow coping with grief but poised for a new romance.

Other festival events will be presented in the Hill neighborhood. Among those featured: a series of one-act plays by Williams; screenings of "The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone" (adapted from a short novel and starring Vivien Leigh and Warren Beatty) and "Boom!" (based on a play and starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton); a scholars panel; and a walking tour of the Hill.

Additional events will be announced.

The full festival itinerary is available at twstl.org. Tickets may be purchased at metrotix.com beginning in July.

