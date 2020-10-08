Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis shifts to radio

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, previously scheduled for May and then rescheduled for October because of the pandemic, is moving to radio. The festival in honor of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Williams will be broadcast Nov. 5-15 on Classic 107.3.

"Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis: En Avant!" will include performances of "The Glass Menagerie" by Williams, "You Lied to Me about Centralia" by John Guare and "Glass" by Michael Aman, along with two different one-man performances by Jeremy Lawrence and a scholars conference curated by Tom Mitchell.

In a statement, executive artistic director Carrie Houk said that "while we miss performing live, we have found that Williams' beautiful, poetic language translates well to radio." Recently, the festival presented a series of one-act Williams plays on the classical station.

Set in St. Louis, "The Glass Menagerie" is among the best-known Williams works. Guare's play picks up the story, and Aman's "Glass" references early productions of "Menagerie."

Key elements of the 11-day festival will air multiple times, and all will be streamed for two weeks on both Classic1073.org and TWStL.org.

For more information, including the festival schedule: TWStL.org.

