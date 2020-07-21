What's the immediate future look like for the arts in St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch home and family editor Aisha Sultan hosts a live roundtable discussion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This STL Talks session is presented by Webster University. Sign up for free and submit your questions here.
PANELISTS:
· Kwofe Coleman, Managing Director of The Muny
· Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of The Black Rep
· Andrew Jorgensen, General Director of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis
· Peter Palermo, Executive Director of The Sheldon
ABOUT THE MUNY: The Muny is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. Starting this week, they have begun hosting The Muny Summer Variety Hour online – live and free!
ABOUT THE SHELDON: The Sheldon invites fans to participate in a diverse legacy of live music, arts, events and culture. They host over 350 events each year and over 300 exhibits have shown in their galleries since 1998. They also present a wide range of educational programs for schools serving over 30,000 St. Louis-area students each year, and host hundreds of weddings, community events and other celebrations in their historic event spaces.
ABOUT THE OPERA THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS: The Opera Theatre of Saint Louis is one of the leading American opera companies, known for a spring festival of inventive new productions, sung in English, featuring the finest American singers and accompanied by members of the St. Louis Symphony.
ABOUT THE BLACK REP: Founded in 1976 by Producing Director Ron Himes, The Black Rep is the largest, professional African-American theatre company in the nation and the largest African-American performing arts organization in Missouri. The company continues to produces quality professional dramas, comedies and musicals by primarily African-American and third world playwrights.
