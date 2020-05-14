'The Cher Show,' scheduled at Fox Theatre, postpones national tour
'The Cher Show,' scheduled at Fox Theatre, postpones national tour

Cher Show

Stephanie J. Block in the original Broadway cast of "The Cher Show"

 Photo by Joan Marcus

"The Cher Show," which had been scheduled to visit the Fox Theatre in November as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Series, has postponed its national tour. 

"Jesus Christ Superstar," which was to visit in January as a Season Special, will extend its St. Louis engagement and join the Broadway Series. The show will play the Fox Nov. 18-29.

“Although we are sorry to lose 'The Cher Show' this year and look forward to bringing it to St. Louis in a future season, we are thrilled to expand our engagement of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to include it in the seven-show season ticket package," John O’Brien, Fox Associates director of programming, said in an announcement.

The Fox also announced that "Hairspray" has moved to June 4-6, 2021, and the return of "Anastasia," which had been scheduled for May 14-16, 2021, has been postponed.

The updated schedule, with the seven-show Broadway Series ticket package in italics:

"Mean Girls" • Sept. 22-Oct. 4

"My Fair Lady" • Oct. 14-25

"Jesus Christ Superstar" • Nov. 18-29

"A Christmas Carol" • Dec. 3-6

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" • Dec. 18-19

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" • Dec. 22-27

Disney’s "Frozen" • Feb. 10-21

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" • March 2-14

"Blue Man Group" • March 19-21

"The Prom" • April 6-18

"Pretty Woman" • April 27-May 9

"Hairspray" • June 4-6, 2021

Tickets for the Broadway Series package go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15.

