'The Cher Show,' scheduled at Fox Theatre, postpones national tour

"The Cher Show," which had been scheduled to visit the Fox Theatre in November as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Series, has postponed its national tour.
"Jesus Christ Superstar," which was to visit in January as a Season Special, will extend its St. Louis engagement and join the Broadway Series. The show will play the Fox Nov. 18-29.
“Although we are sorry to lose 'The Cher Show' this year and look forward to bringing it to St. Louis in a future season, we are thrilled to expand our engagement of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to include it in the seven-show season ticket package," John O’Brien, Fox Associates director of programming, said in an announcement.
The Fox also announced that "Hairspray" has moved to June 4-6, 2021, and the return of "Anastasia," which had been scheduled for May 14-16, 2021, has been postponed.
The updated schedule, with the seven-show Broadway Series ticket package in italics:
"Mean Girls" • Sept. 22-Oct. 4
"My Fair Lady" • Oct. 14-25
"Jesus Christ Superstar" • Nov. 18-29
"A Christmas Carol" • Dec. 3-6
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" • Dec. 18-19
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" • Dec. 22-27
Disney’s "Frozen" • Feb. 10-21
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" • March 2-14
"Blue Man Group" • March 19-21
"The Prom" • April 6-18
"Pretty Woman" • April 27-May 9
"Hairspray" • June 4-6, 2021
Tickets for the Broadway Series package go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15.
