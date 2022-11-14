Muny announces 2023 lineup: 'Beautiful,' 'Rent' among debuts

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Rent” and “West Side Story” are among the shows announced for the 2023 Muny season.

The seven-show lineup also includes Disney's “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chess,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Sister Act.” The shows were announced Monday morning.

In a statement, Muny president and CEO Kwofe Coleman described the outdoor theater's 105th season as “a thrilling journey that we cannot wait to go on,” and artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson said that the lineup “promises another great summer of memories.”

“Beautiful,” “Chess,” “Rent” and “Sister Act” are Muny premieres.

The schedule:

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” • Singer-songwriter King's life and career inspired this jukebox musical including such favorites as “It's Too Late,” “You've Got a Friend” and the title song. (June 12-18)

Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” • The offbeat romance based on the 1991 animated musical film – and boasting a lovely score including “Be Our Guest” – returns to the Muny stage. (June 22-30)

“Chess” • The game of strategy is at the heart of this musical with a Cold War backdrop. Presented in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and St. Louis Chess Club. (July 5-11)

“West Side Story” • The classic musical inspired by Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet” was an early hit for the late Stephen Sondheim, who served as lyricist alongside composer Leonard Bernstein. A Muny revival. (July 15-21)

“Little Shop of Horrors” • Based on a 1960 horror comedy film, this show featuring a plant that eats people has been a hit both on and off-Broadway and was staged at the Muny in 2011. (July 25-31)

“Rent” • Few musicals have enjoyed as much popularity as this tale of New York bohemians and their struggle to cope with gentrification and a health crisis. Loosely based on the Puccini opera “La Boheme.” (Aug. 4-10)

“Sister Act” • The 1992 comedy film that starred Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer who poses as a nun to evade gangsters is the inspiration for this musical. (Aug. 14-20)