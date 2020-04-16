You are the owner of this article.
The Muny wants you to jam on its jingle
Kinky Boots

Taylor Louderman in "Kinky Boots" at the Muny. Photo by Phillip Hamer

 Phillip Hamer

The Muny's fans are invited to enjoy its "Meet me at the Muny, the Muny in Forest Park" jingle in a whole new way.

In advance of its upcoming season, the outdoor theater is providing free music tracks to accompany singing the jingle. There's a variety of choices for jamming: disco, jazz, Latin, 70s funk, 80s rock and classical.

Fans are encouraged to post videos of themselves in musical action on their social media accounts, along with tagging the Muny. Select videos will be featured on the Muny's accounts.

Go online to muny/jinglejam/ to get in on the fun.

