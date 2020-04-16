The Muny wants you to jam on its jingle

The Muny's fans are invited to enjoy its "Meet me at the Muny, the Muny in Forest Park" jingle in a whole new way.

In advance of its upcoming season, the outdoor theater is providing free music tracks to accompany singing the jingle. There's a variety of choices for jamming: disco, jazz, Latin, 70s funk, 80s rock and classical.

Fans are encouraged to post videos of themselves in musical action on their social media accounts, along with tagging the Muny. Select videos will be featured on the Muny's accounts.

Go online to muny/jinglejam/ to get in on the fun.

