The Muny wants you to jam on its memorable jingle

The Muny's fans are invited to enjoy its "Meet me at the Muny, the Muny in Forest Park" jingle in a whole new way.

In advance of its upcoming season, the outdoor theater is providing free music tracks to accompany singing the jingle. There's a variety of choices for jamming: disco, jazz, Latin, '70s funk, '80s rock and classical.

Fans are encouraged to post videos of themselves in musical action on social media, along with tagging @themuny. Select videos will be featured on the Muny's accounts.

Go to muny.org/jinglejam to get in on the fun.

