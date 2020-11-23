The Rep to present 'Cooking, Carols and Cocktails'

Foodies and music fans might want to check out "Cooking, Carols and Cocktails," a four-episode, holiday themed web series debuting on Dec. 11 and produced by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

The series will feature cooking lessons from local chefs, along with musical performances and tips on making cocktails.

"We're entering local restaurants with really well-known chefs, and who'll teach us how to make a holiday meal," said Becks Redman, the Rep's director of new play development. "Interspersed with the cooking will be local bands performing holiday carols and some of their original tunes." Also featured will be mixologist Heather Sharpe.

Participating restaurants are Turn at the .Zack in Midtown, Barcelona Tapas in Clayton, Cathy's Kitchen in Ferguson and Perfectly Pastry in Dutchtown. A wide range of music is set to be represented, with funk and hip-hop group Fresh Heir; jazz singer Joe Mancuso; pop vocalist Paige Alyssa; and genre-busting singer Tonina.

Among the goals of the weekly series is promoting "the wonderful chefs and musicians that we have here in St. Louis," Redman said.

Tickets are $15 per episode or $50 for the four-show series. For more information: repstl.org.

