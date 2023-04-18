"The Lehman Trilogy," "August: Osage County," and musical tributes to Donny Hathaway and Whitney Houston will be part of the 2023-24 Repertory Theatre of St. Louis season.

The shows, which also include an adaptation of "Moby Dick" and the annual holiday presentation of "A Christmas Carol," will be presented at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts in Webster Groves and COCA's Catherine B. Berges Theatre in University City.

"When we think about where we are in this time," said Rep artistic director Hana S. Sharif, "I think that we are interested in making sure that we have a season that is entertaining, with time-honored classics and great contemporary works, and that has music and energy and life that brings joy."

Danny Williams, managing director of the Rep, said that the season offers "world-class theater" amid challenging financial times.

The mainstage schedule:

"The Lehman Trilogy" • Playwright Ben Power's Tony Award-winning adaptation of Stefano Massini's drama about immigrant brothers who founded a powerful investment firm. Sharif describes it as "some of the most groundbreaking, moving storytelling that I've seen in a decade." (Sept. 5-24, Loretto-Hilton)

"Twisted Melodies" • Kevin Roston Jr. wrote and stars in this show based on the life and career of singer-songwriter and St. Louis musical icon Donny Hathaway. The show had been planned as part of the 2020-21 season. (Oct. 3-22, Berges Theatre)

"Moby Dick" • Herman Melville's epic tale of seafaring and obsession comes to the stage in a production directed by David Catlin of Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre Company. "It just felt like the right fit for this season," Sharif said. "I think that people will be swept away by it." "Moby Dick" had been planned as part of the 2020-21 season. (Feb. 6-25, Loretto-Hilton)

"August: Osage County" • Tracy Letts won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for his play about a dysfunctional Oklahoma family. The play inspired a 2013 film starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch. (March 19-April 14, Loretto-Hilton)

The season will also include limited engagements of the musical productions "The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Tribute to Whitney Houston" (Jan. 18-28) and "The Lion" (Feb. 8-18), an autobiographical, one-person show written by Benjamin Scheuer, both presented at the Berges Theatre.

"A Christmas Carol," a stage adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story, returns Nov. 25-Dec. 24 at the Loretto-Hilton.

For more information about the 2023-24 Rep season, visit repstl.org.

