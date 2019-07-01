The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation announced the winners of the Great Rivers Biennial on Monday. Three judges selected Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock and Rachel Youn from more than 80 artists who applied and between 10 semi-finalists.
CAM and the Gateway Foundation began the Great Rivers Biennial to showcase art from around the greater St. Louis area. Each winner receives $20,000 and the opportunity to present in CAM's galleries.
Irving graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 2017 with a master's degree. He works with different materials to make both sculptures and paintings. He made his first solo exhibition in 2017 in New York titled "Streets:Chains: Cocktails" and has since presented in spaces such as the Thomas Erben Gallery, the Craft and Folk Art Museum and at St. Louis University.
Portlock works as an associate professor at Washington University. In the past, Portlock painted as a studio artist and community muralist, but recently, he has begun using 3D technology to simulate abandoned or dilapidated spaces around his home in Philadelphia. He is a 2019 Regional Arts Commission Fellow and has presented internationally in exhibitions located in places such as Dublin, Argentina and London.
Youn also graduated from Washington University but with a bachelor's degree in 2017 and works with various materials for sculptures and types of installations. Youn has presented in multiple St. Louis locations but will present later this year at Monaco Project Gallery in St. Louis and in 2020 at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.
As winners, artists will present their work in CAM galleries from May 20 to Aug. 6, 2020.