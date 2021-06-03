Tickets on sale Friday for immersive Van Gogh exhibition coming to St. Louis this fall

Tickets go on sale Friday for an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibition coming to St. Louis this fall.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will come to the grounds of the St. Louis Galleria from Sept. 16 to Nov. 7.

The exhibition is like walking into a Van Gogh painting; it includes more than 300 of the artist's works delivered to viewers through cutting-edge projection technology. The exhibition was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

“Using the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes,” according to an exhibit description.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit vangoghstlouis.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.