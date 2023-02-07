Remember Art in Bloom? The popular show at the St. Louis Art Museum hasn't been held in person for a couple of years.

But now, as most institutions are fully open after the pandemic, florists and flowers are ready for in-person oohhs and ahhhs again.

Tickets for the show's special programs go on sale today (Feb. 7).

The museum is free, so visitors will be able to see arrangements by 30 floral designers inspired by specific works of art. The free exhibit will be open during normal museum hours during March 3-5.

But a few programs require tickets. This from a SLAM news release:

• Gabriela Salazar will give the featured lecture, “The Garden and the Artistry of Floral Design,” at 7 pm on Friday, March 3, in SLAM’s Farrell Auditorium. Tickets are $25; members pay $15.

• On Saturday, March 4, the new Flowers After Hours program will offer a limited-capacity experience to view the displays free from the daytime crowds. The event is for visitors 21 and older and begins at 6 p.m. featuring live music, a photo booth and cocktails. Tickets are $45, or $35 for members. One drink is included in the ticket price; additional drinks are available for purchase.

• The festival kicks off with a preview party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The evening will feature fine food, live music and an introduction to Salazar, the festival’s featured presenter. For tickets, which are $175 per person, visit slam.org/bloom.

The museum says the show is usually so popular that reservations are probably necessary at the museum's cafe, Panorama (314-655-5490).

The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner buffets each day, Lunch is $25 ($21 for members), and dinner is $36 ($32 for members). A Flowers After Hours ticket is required for the Saturday dinner buffet. Lighter fare is available during museum hours at the café.

There will be a shuttle running every 20 minutes during the festival between the museum and the free lots near Forest Park’s Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center.

For tickets or more information, go to slam.org/bloom.