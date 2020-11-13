 Skip to main content
UMSL cuts jobs at the Touhill, including its director
A Night for Life at Touhill Performing Arts Center

A chorus performs from the crowd during A Night for Life at the Touhill Performing Arts Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Citing efforts to limit spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Missouri-St. Louis has announced job cuts at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center.

With the loss of its director, John Cattanach, a total of 14 positions have been eliminated. The venue has been responsible for funding its own operations, including payment of salaries, through revenue raised from performances and events, said UMSL spokesperson Bob Samples. But the health crisis has forced shows to be cancelled. 

"This is an unfortunate situation, but necessary to ensure that funds aren't diverted from academic programs and student support units to underwrite an inactive building," Samples said.

The Touhill will now be run by the university's event services department, he said. Three full-time employees have been retained at the venue to maintain operations such as digital marketing and support for virtual events.

