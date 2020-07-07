Uthoff returns to Dance St. Louis

In what might be described as a welcome pirouette, Michael Uthoff has returned to Dance St. Louis.

The organization, which presents dance concerts including the annual Spring to Dance Festival, has announced Uthoff’s appointment as artistic director. Uthoff was executive and artistic director of Dance St. Louis from 2006 to 2016.

In a statement, executive director Rich Dee said that Uthoff’s “innovation, knowledge and artistic vision are superb, and will be a perfect match with the organization’s business success of the last three seasons.”

Uthoff, a respected choreographer and dancer and visiting lecturer in dance at Webster University, said that he “could not be happier about returning to Dance St. Louis and being part, once again, of a vibrant dance scene.”

During his previous tenure, Uthoff created Dance St. Louis initiatives including the Spring to Dance Festival, held each year on Memorial Day weekend, and New Dance Horizons, an annual production that paired local dance companies with nationally recognized choreographers.

For more information about Dance St. Louis: dancestlouis.org.

