West End Players Guild cancels 'Bloomsday'

West End Players Guild has cancelled its production of "Bloomsday" because of the coronavirus pandemic. The play by Steven Dietz was scheduled to run Friday though April 26.

In a statement on its website, the company notes the need to maintain social distancing, which is "impossible at a theatrical production." West End Players Guild expects to begin a new season in September.

The value of single tickets for "Bloomsday" purchased online will be automatically refunded. Season ticket holders will be contacted regarding refund options. For more information: westendplayers.org.

