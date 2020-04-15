You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West End Players Guild cancels 'Bloomsday'
0 comments

West End Players Guild cancels 'Bloomsday'

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Equivocation

From left: Alicen Moser, Roger Erb, John Wolbers, Mark Conrad and Michael Pierce in the West End Players Guild production of "Equivocation"

Photo by John Lamb

West End Players Guild has cancelled its production of "Bloomsday" because of the coronavirus pandemic. The play by Steven Dietz was scheduled to run Friday though April 26. 

In a statement on its website, the company notes the need to maintain social distancing, which is "impossible at a theatrical production." West End Players Guild expects to begin a new season in September.

The value of single tickets for "Bloomsday" purchased online will be automatically refunded. Season ticket holders will be contacted regarding refund options. For more information: westendplayers.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports