You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West End Players Guild to return in 2021
0 comments

West End Players Guild to return in 2021

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Equivocation

From left: Alicen Moser, Roger Erb, John Wolbers, Mark Conrad and Michael Pierce in the West End Players Guild production of "Equivocation"

Photo by John Lamb

West End Players Guild has cancelled productions through early 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to present Steven Dietz's play "Bloomsday" in April, a year after it was originally scheduled to open. 

In a statement, the company notes that "the decision to stop doing what you love to do, even for a little while, is never easy. But putting your health and our health at risk would be even worse."

For more information: westendplayers.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports