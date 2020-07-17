West End Players Guild to return in 2021

West End Players Guild has cancelled productions through early 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to present Steven Dietz's play "Bloomsday" in April, a year after it was originally scheduled to open.
In a statement, the company notes that "the decision to stop doing what you love to do, even for a little while, is never easy. But putting your health and our health at risk would be even worse."
For more information: westendplayers.org.
