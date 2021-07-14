Williams Festival returns with site-specific 'Glass Menagerie'

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis returns Aug. 19-29 with its sixth edition: “The Moon and Beyond: Tennessee Williams and the Central West End.” A highlight of the festival will be a production of “The Glass Menagerie” staged in a building where Williams lived and came up with the idea for the classic semiautobiographical play.

In a statement, executive artistic director Carrie Houk said that “we return with a vengeance with a site-specific production of ‘The Glass Menagerie’ at the very building in the Central West End where the Williams family settled when they moved to St. Louis.”

Directed by Brian Hohlfeld, the production will run Thursdays through Sundays.

The other play on the schedule is John Guare’s “You Lied to Me About Centralia,” based on a short story by Williams. The sequel to “The Glass Menagerie” will be presented on August 21-22.

Performances of both plays will be staged at The Tennessee, 4633 Westminster Place.

Festival programming will also include a scholars’ panel, a walking tour of Williams’s St. Louis, a tribute to Williams hosted by Ken Page, a conversation with “Blue Song” author Henry Schvey and a reading of “Why Did Desdemona Love the Moor.”

The full festival itinerary is available at twstl.org. Tickets may be purchased at MetroTix.com starting July 18.

