 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams Festival returns with site-specific 'Glass Menagerie'
0 comments

Williams Festival returns with site-specific 'Glass Menagerie'

{{featured_button_text}}
Carrie Houk

Carrie Houk, executive artistic director of Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis. Photo by Suzy Gorman

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis returns Aug. 19-29 with its sixth edition: “The Moon and Beyond: Tennessee Williams and the Central West End.” A highlight of the festival will be a production of “The Glass Menagerie” staged in a building where Williams lived and came up with the idea for the classic semiautobiographical play.

In a statement, executive artistic director Carrie Houk said that “we return with a vengeance with a site-specific production of ‘The Glass Menagerie’ at the very building in the Central West End where the Williams family settled when they moved to St. Louis.”

Directed by Brian Hohlfeld, the production will run Thursdays through Sundays.

The other play on the schedule is John Guare’s “You Lied to Me About Centralia,” based on a short story by Williams. The sequel to “The Glass Menagerie” will be presented on August 21-22.

Performances of both plays will be staged at The Tennessee, 4633 Westminster Place.

Festival programming will also include a scholars’ panel, a walking tour of Williams’s St. Louis, a tribute to Williams hosted by Ken Page, a conversation with “Blue Song” author Henry Schvey and a reading of “Why Did Desdemona Love the Moor.”

The full festival itinerary is available at twstl.org. Tickets may be purchased at MetroTix.com starting July 18.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Alex Reyes on his All-Star nod

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports