Winners of Great Rivers Biennial Art Awards announced

Yowshien Kuo (b. 1985, St. Louis) was educated in both Taiwan and the United States, receiving his MFA from Fontbonne University in St. Louis in 2014. Kuo’s artistic intentions are to humanize those relegated by recent histories. Through his work he advocates for compassion and empathy towards those who feel a constant sense of disassociation from the circumstances of their daily life. His recent solo exhibitions include James Fuentes online gallery (New York) and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis as part of an exhibition organized by the Teen Museum Studies program, Western Venom. Other notable exhibitions include Art Taipei 2021 with Artnutri Gallery; Praise Shadows Gallery, Boston; and LVL3 in Chicago. Kuo’s work was featured on the cover of New American Paintings and has appeared in Artsy, among other publications. He has been a recipient of the Critical Mass award and has received funding from the Regional Arts Commission in St. Louis.