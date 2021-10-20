Winners of Great Rivers Biennial Art Awards announced

Three artists working in St. Louis have been chosen from 105 applicants for the 10th Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program.
Yowshien Kuo, Yvonne Osei, and Jon Young each receives $20,000 and will have their art showcased in September 2022 at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.
An initiative between CAM and the Gateway Foundation, the Great Rivers Biennial is designed to recognize artistic talent in the St. Louis area.
The artists’ project proposals involve painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, video, installation, sound, and performance, the museum said in a press release Wednesday. The winners were chosen by a panel of jurors following individual studio visits with 10 semi-finalists.
Here is biography information on the winners from the press release:
Yowshien Kuo (b. 1985, St. Louis) was educated in both Taiwan and the United States, receiving his MFA from Fontbonne University in St. Louis in 2014. Kuo’s artistic intentions are to humanize those relegated by recent histories. Through his work he advocates for compassion and empathy towards those who feel a constant sense of disassociation from the circumstances of their daily life. His recent solo exhibitions include James Fuentes online gallery (New York) and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis as part of an exhibition organized by the Teen Museum Studies program, Western Venom. Other notable exhibitions include Art Taipei 2021 with Artnutri Gallery; Praise Shadows Gallery, Boston; and LVL3 in Chicago. Kuo’s work was featured on the cover of New American Paintings and has appeared in Artsy, among other publications. He has been a recipient of the Critical Mass award and has received funding from the Regional Arts Commission in St. Louis.
Yvonne Osei (b. 1990, Hamburg, Germany) is a German-born Ghanaian multidisciplinary artist, art educator, and arts advocate. Her international creative practice explores topics of beauty, racism and colorism, the authorship and ownership of history, as well as the residual implications of colonialism in postcolonial West Africa and Western cultures. Her work also utilizes textile designs and clothing as artistic mediums to foreground sociopolitical issues of global concern. Osei is the 2016–17 Romare Bearden Graduate Minority Fellow at the Saint Louis Art Museum and the 2017–20 Curator-In-Residence for the Millstone Gallery at the Center of Creative Arts (COCA). She is the recipient of the 2018 Saint Louis Visionary Award for Emerging Artist, the 2018 Creative Stimulus Award by Critical Mass for the Visual Arts, and the 2019 Futures Fund Grant by The Luminary in St. Louis. Osei received her MFA from Washington University in St. Louis, where she was a Chancellor’s Graduate Fellow, Mr. and Mrs. Spencer T. Olin Fellow, and Danforth Scholar.
Jon Young (b. 1981, Winston-Salem, NC) is a citizen of the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Young explores the development of language and signage in the American West. Young’s wood, sand, and fabric sculptures, which he refers to as “waymarks,” adopt historical symbols from Paleolithic cave paintings, ancient Greek pottery, and imagery of Hollywood Westerns and Looney Tunes cartoons. Young depicts the histories and mythologies of the frontier, an ideological concept popularized by the historian Frederick Jackson Turner, which has signified both European opportunity and indigenous genocide. His recent solo exhibitions include Carl Kostyál at Intersect Art Fair, Aspen; J Hammond Projects, London; LCCC, Cheyenne, WY; and No Place Gallery, Columbus OH. Young holds a BFA from the University of Wyoming. He was a Chancellor’s Graduate Fellow at Washington University in Saint Louis, 2018–19, and was awarded a Lighton International Artist Exchange Program Grant in 2020.