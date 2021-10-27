Winter Opera St. Louis season includes 'Gondoliers,' 'Madama Butterfly' and a 'Holiday Extravaganza'

Winter Opera St. Louis has announced plans for its 15th season, which will feature two full operas and a holiday celebration.

“Holiday Extravaganza” will be presented at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with fully staged performances of classic opera favorites including Act 2 of “La Bohème” and selections from “The Nutcracker,” plus Christmas carols. Baritone Michael Nansel, soprano Megan Barrera and tenor Brandon Scott lead the cast, which includes an adult and children’s chorus. Scott Schoonover conducts the orchestra, and Ballet 314 will dance various selections.

The season continues with Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operetta “The Gondoliers” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Baritone Gary Moss appears in the role of the Duke of Plaza-Toro. Dario Salvi leads the orchestra, and John Stephens directs.

Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” brings the season to a close, with performances at 7:30 p.m. March 25 and 2 p.m. March 27. Soprano Seon Duk Kim and tenor Jonathan Kaufman perform the opera’s lead roles, and Ed Benyas conducts the orchestra.

All performances are held at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue. Operas are presented in their original language with English supertitles. Tickets are $35-$55, with student discounts available. More information is available at winteroperastl.org or by calling 314-865-0038.