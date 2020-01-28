Barclay the Blues dog returns as grand marshal of Soulard pet parade, joins Bob Plager and Kelly Jackson

Barclay the dog was such a good boy as the Purina Pet Parade Grand Marshal last year, he’s going to lead the parade again.

Barclay, an assistance dog in training being raised by the St. Louis Blues staff, will serve as grand marshal of the Soulard parade on Feb. 16 along with Blues hockey legend Bob Plager and KSDK broadcaster and pet advocate Kelly Jackson.

Barclay, named after Plager’s late brother Barclay Plager, a Blues player and coach, is a yellow Labrador retriever owned by Duo, a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs. He goes home with Randy Girsch, the Blues’ vice president of community partnership, but spends the days in the Blues offices to get the socialization needed to become a facility dog who will work in a hospital, court system, or veteran’s home. He will begin more intense training in the spring.

Some might argue Barclay was the good luck charm that helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in June, but that's another story.

Last year was the first time a pet led the event, known as the world’s largest costumed pet parade.