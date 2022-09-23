'Bee Play' addresses climate change

Playwright Elizabeth Savage contemplates the fate of bees – and explores the nature of human connection – in “The Bee Play,” directed by Sarah Whitney and running through Sunday in a New Jewish Theatre production.

The company's first-ever world premiere, the play is set in the Bronx and focuses on the evolving relationship between Carver Washington (Miles Brenton), a teenage beekeeper who's concerned about climate change, and Devora (Ellie Schwetye), a recent Yale graduate who's out to change the world. The cast also includes Riley Carter Adams as Carver's younger sister and Margery A. Handy as their grandmother.

Recently, Savage spoke with the Post-Dispatch about the play and its journey to the stage. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. How did you get the idea for the play?

A. It didn't even start out as an idea for a play. I had no intention of writing a play about this. It started out over a decade ago (when) I was reading the New York Times, and tucked in the back page was this article about these farmers in Bakersfield, Ca. who were in a complete panic, because the bees were dying en masse. And no one knew why. Reading that bees seemed to be dying mysteriously was very upsetting to me.

So after I read the article, I started researching online about this thing called colony collapse disorder. I became a little bit obsessed, and I started reading everything I could about bees. And as I learned more, I only became more and more curious.

Q. Is “The Bee Play” your first play?

A. No. But I think it's my first really good one. I don't find writing hard, but I find figuring out what I want to say hard. Once I know what I want to say, then all I have to do is just write it down.

Q, Carver is African-American, and the character's name is obviously inspired by that of the innovative black scientist and inventor, George Washington Carver. Why did you make that choice?

A. Once I knew (that the character) was a brilliant young African-American man who's keeping these bees, I thought of George Washington Carver. There should be a movie about George Washington Carver's life – he was astonishing. It's obviously heinous that he hasn't been given the due that he deserves.

Q. Devora is Jewish. Is the play in any way intended as an exploration of Jewish and African-American relations?

A. The play is about forgiveness, or the process of forgiving. And how do we not only forgive, and move on, but what does America look like in the 21st century? What does it mean to be Jewish? And what does it mean to be African-American?

“The Bee Play”