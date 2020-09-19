 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best of Missouri Market is canceled this year
0 comments

Best of Missouri Market is canceled this year

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Best of Missouri Market weekend at Botanical Garden, Oct. 2, 2015
Robert Cohen

The annual Best of Missouri Market, where crafters from all over the state gather to sell their wares at the Missouri Botanical Garden, is another victim of the ongoing pandemic. The event was to have taken place Oct. 2-4.

The press release states: "We have been in frequent consultation with the City of St. Louis Health Department and believe this is the best decision in the interest of public health."

Tickets are being refunded.

Organizers are encouraging folks to support the market vendors online here.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports