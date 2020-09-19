Best of Missouri Market is canceled this year

The annual Best of Missouri Market, where crafters from all over the state gather to sell their wares at the Missouri Botanical Garden, is another victim of the ongoing pandemic. The event was to have taken place Oct. 2-4.
The press release states: "We have been in frequent consultation with the City of St. Louis Health Department and believe this is the best decision in the interest of public health."
Tickets are being refunded.
Organizers are encouraging folks to support the market vendors online here.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!