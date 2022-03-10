'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' coming to big white tent at St. Louis Galleria

The big white tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria mall, home to an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit since October, is sticking around and will show off the works of another artist.

The tent, known as the Starry Night Pavilion, will be home to a new exhibit, “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week.

They did not say when the Monet exhibit would open but did release a website where people can register for first access to tickets: monetstlouis.com.

"Beyond Van Gogh" closes March 30.

Inside the tent, guests are completely immersed in the works of the artist, as projections of the art move across the walls and floors.

The producer of the exhibits, Paquin Entertainment Group, has sold more than 2.5 million tickets worldwide to the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit.

The Monet exhibit shows off more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most famous works, including the water lilies series, "Impression: Sunrise and Poppies."

The pavilion is at 1155 Galleria Parkway in Richmond Heights.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.