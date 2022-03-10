'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' coming to big white tent at St. Louis Galleria

Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)
Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October. (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)