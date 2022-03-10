 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' coming to big white tent at St. Louis Galleria

The big white tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria mall, home to an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit since October, is sticking around and will show off the works of another artist.

The tent, known as the Starry Night Pavilion, will be home to a new exhibit, “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week.

They did not say when the Monet exhibit would open but did release a website where people can register for first access to tickets: monetstlouis.com.

"Beyond Van Gogh" closes March 30.

Inside the tent, guests are completely immersed in the works of the artist, as projections of the art move across the walls and floors.

Beyond Monet - The Immersive Experience Photo 4.jpg

Registration for access to tickets is available for “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” organizers announced this week. It will be inside the large tent on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria that has been home to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit since October.  (handout photo from Paquin Entertainment Group)

The producer of the exhibits, Paquin Entertainment Group, has sold more than 2.5 million tickets worldwide to the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit.

The Monet exhibit shows off more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most famous works, including the water lilies series, "Impression: Sunrise and Poppies."

The pavilion is at 1155 Galleria Parkway in Richmond Heights.

