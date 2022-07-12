Black Rep announces 2022-2023 season

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company has announced its 2022-2023 season, including plays by Arthur Miller, Dominique Morisseau and other notable dramatists.

A highlight of the Black Rep's 46th season will be Miller's “Death of a Salesman,” an American classic which founder and producing director Ron Himes said will be seen “through an African-American lens.”

The season will be presented at Washington University's Edison and Hotchner Studio theaters and at COCA's Berges Theatre.

The schedule:

Sept. 7-25: "The African Company Presents Richard III." Carlyle Brown's fact-based drama about competing productions of a Shakespeare play. Edison.

Jan. 11-29, 2023: "Death of a Salesman.” The iconic Arthur Miller play about the American Dream and one man's frustrated efforts to live up to it. Edison.

Feb. 1-26: "The Light." Loy A. Webb's tale of a young couple who are contemplating a future together while reflecting on the past. Hotchner.

March 29-April 16: "Skeleton Crew.” The plight of autoworkers whose jobs are threatened is at the heart of this drama by Morisseau. Berges.

May 3-21: "Eubie!" The acclaimed musical featuring the songs of Eubie Blake. Edison.

The Black Rep will also launch “Phoenix Rising,” a series focusing on new works and new artists. Details are to be announced later.