Blues hockey legend Bernie Federko crowned Rex of Soulard Mardi Gras

A giant banner image of the Stanley Cup appears on the south-facing facade of Enterprise Center on Thursday, May 30, 2019, above the statue of Blues great Bernie Federko. The Stanley Cup playoffs will return to St. Louis after 49 years Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Hall of Famer and former Blues player Bernie Federko checks out his statue during the unveiling in St. Louis in November 2003 . (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
Bob Brinkman (left) chats with Mardi Gras Inc. board member Tom Gullickson during 12th Night in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Brinkman, who turned 82 on Friday, is the last living founder of the Mardi Gras Grand Parade. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Mark Woerz (right) and Chris Beyer, both of St. Louis, watch as the Mardi Gras Inc. board of directors officially announce they will produce the Mardi Gras Grand Parade during 12th Night in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mardi Gras season kicked off Monday night, and the St. Louis Blues will reign supreme.
Or, at least one of them will. St. Louis Blues hockey legend and NHL Hall of Fame Inductee Bernie Federko was crowned the King (or Rex, in Mardi Gras language) of the Soulard Mardi Gras Monday evening, also known as Twelfth Night.
Twelfth Night is the official start of the 41st Mardi Gras season in St. Louis. Federko accepted his cape and crown and take his oath of office. The cape was presented by the 2019 Regina, Missy Kelley, President and CEO of Downtown Inc.
They also announced theme of the 2020 Grand Parade: The Blues - Music, hockey, Skies, Seas and More!
The Grand Parade Day is Saturday, Feb. 22. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25.
Productions include "Three Tall Women" and "Two Trains Running."
1 of 5
St. Louis Blues hockey legend and NHL Hall of Fame Inductee Bernie Federko was crowned the King (or Rex, in Mardi Gras language) of the Soulard Mardi Gras on Jan. 6, 2020, by the 2019 Regina, Missy Kelley. (Photo courtesy of Mardi Gras Inc.)
A giant banner image of the Stanley Cup appears on the south-facing facade of Enterprise Center on Thursday, May 30, 2019, above the statue of Blues great Bernie Federko. The Stanley Cup playoffs will return to St. Louis after 49 years Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Bob Brinkman (left) chats with Mardi Gras Inc. board member Tom Gullickson during 12th Night in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Brinkman, who turned 82 on Friday, is the last living founder of the Mardi Gras Grand Parade. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Mark Woerz (right) and Chris Beyer, both of St. Louis, watch as the Mardi Gras Inc. board of directors officially announce they will produce the Mardi Gras Grand Parade during 12th Night in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff