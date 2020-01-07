You are the owner of this article.
Blues hockey legend Bernie Federko crowned Rex of Soulard Mardi Gras
Blues hockey legend Bernie Federko crowned Rex of Soulard Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras season kicked off Monday night, and the St. Louis Blues will reign supreme.

Bernie Federko crowned King of 2020 Soulard Mardi Gras

St. Louis Blues hockey legend and NHL Hall of Fame Inductee Bernie Federko was crowned the King (or Rex, in Mardi Gras language) of the Soulard Mardi Gras on Jan. 6, 2020, by the 2019 Regina, Missy Kelley. (Photo courtesy of Mardi Gras Inc.)

Or, at least one of them will. St. Louis Blues hockey legend and NHL Hall of Fame Inductee Bernie Federko was crowned the King (or Rex, in Mardi Gras language) of the Soulard Mardi Gras Monday evening, also known as Twelfth Night.

Twelfth Night is the official start of the 41st Mardi Gras season in St. Louis. Federko accepted his cape and crown and take his oath of office. The cape was presented by the 2019 Regina, Missy Kelley, President and CEO of Downtown Inc.

They also announced theme of the 2020 Grand Parade: The Blues - Music, hockey, Skies, Seas and More!

The Grand Parade Day is Saturday, Feb. 22. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25.

Details on all Soulard Mardi Gras events are at stlmardigras.org

