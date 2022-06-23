1,500 more tablet computers available for seniors at St. Louis County Library

Another set of 1,500 GrandPad tablets is available for loan at the St. Louis County Library.

Applications are online and must be turned in by 5 p.m. July 13.

There are a few basic rules: To be eligible, borrowers must be 75 or older, live in the county and have a St. Louis County Library card.

The library says in a news release: "GrandPad tablets are designed to meet the needs of people over the age of 75. The devices come preloaded with software and built-in 4G LTE service that allows users to access email, make phone calls, participate in video calls, take, send and receive photos, and access information over the internet."

The additional set of 1,500 tablets brings the library's holdings to 3,000 total GrandPads. Loans of the devices are for one year.

Applications may be filled out by someone other than the senior requesting the device.

The new tablets were purchased using American Rescue Plan Act money and are part of the Digital Equity Initiative established by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page in 2020.

The library says the easy-to-use devices are very popular:

"To date, users have logged over 280,000 hours of use on the tablets and have made over 4,800 zoom calls. The Library has received many touching testimonials from users, including this one: “I wanted to say thank you, you saved my life. I picked up my GrandPad yesterday and I love it. I’ve been on it all night. I want to say thank you, you did a blessed thing for seniors citizens. Because this will entertain you and keep you from being sad and lonely. They set it up so beautifully. It’s so easy for people like me, illiterate when it comes to gadgets. Most gadgets are confusing for me. But this is beautiful, and I just wanted to tell someone at the library, thank you!”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.