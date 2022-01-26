ACLU readies for possible lawsuit over Wentzville school library book ban

The ACLU affiliate in Missouri is willing to sue the Wentzville School District for removing a classic novel from its library under pressure by a parent.

"It appears to be a serious First Amendment violation," said Tony Rothert, director of integrated advocacy at ACLU of Missouri.

First, information on policies and records will be requested from the school district, he said. A warning of the violation may mean the district will return "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison to shelves before a lawsuit needs to be filed, he said.

Wentzville School Board voted 4-3 Thursday to pull the 51-year-old novel from high school libraries, despite the recommendation of a review committee to retain the book.

A parent challenged the title, citing a scene of rape and incest.

Reports that three other books have been pulled from Wentzville shelves are also being investigated.

In November, the affiliate intervened in a book banning case involving the North Kansas City School Board. Students also protested, and the books were returned to library shelves.

Rothert said public school boards are not allowed to pull books from libraries, citing information on a 1982 case debated by the U.S. Supreme Court:

According to Island Trees School District v. Pico, "the Supreme Court held over 40 years ago that 'local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.'”

And according to Campbell v. St. Tammany Parish School Board: “[T]he special characteristics of the school library make that environment especially appropriate for the recognition of the First Amendment rights of students." Id. at 868. "[J]ust as access to ideas makes it possible for citizens generally to exercise their rights of free speech and press in a meaningful manner, such access prepares students for active and effective participation in the pluralistic, often contentious society in which they will soon be adult members." Id. "[I]n light of the special role of the school library as a place where students may freely and voluntarily explore diverse topics, [a] School Board’s non-curricular decision to remove a book well after it had been placed in the public school libraries evokes the question whether that action might not be an unconstitutional attempt to “‘strangle the free mind at its source.’”

