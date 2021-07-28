After more than 40 years, YMCA ends used book fair

There are no more chapters for the YMCA book fair. Canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it won't be back. Last year would have been its 42nd annual sale.

Run by hundreds of volunteers, the fair raised some $2.6 million for literacy and other programs over its four decades, says Caroline Mitchell, executive director of the organization's community development.

But late last year, the group decided to sell its old Carondelet building, where it used to store books, CDs, DVDs and other donations during the year. Earlier this year, volunteers were informed that the book fair would not continue, Mitchell says.

"The Y has reallocated other funding resources to ensure that the programs historically funded by the book fair are able to continue successfully," she elaborated by email. "We continue to provide the literacy programs that this event supported, thanks to the volunteers who provide the tutoring and the generous donors who support our philanthropic work. We also receive support through grants and other funding sources."