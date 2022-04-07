Alison Bechdel, author of 'Fun Home,' honored with Washington University prize

Alison Bechdel, whose graphic literature has been lauded, banned and turned into a Tony Award-winning musical, will receive the $25,000 Washington University International Humanities Prize for 2022. It's the largest U.S. award for the humanities, the university said in a news release Thursday announcing the award.

The humanities award, given every other year by the university’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences, honors the "lifetime work of a noted scholar, writer or artist who has made a significant and sustained contribution to the world of arts and letters," according to the university. Bechdel will receive the prize during a public ceremony Nov. 9.

“Alison Bechdel is one of the preeminent cartoonists of the 21st century,” said Rebecca Wanzo, professor and chair of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences. “Her work invites conversations about sexuality, trauma, medium and genre, women in the academy, place and childhood."

Bechdel's "Fun Home," called a "family tragicomic," details in words and comics her coming of age in the family's funeral home. As a young adult, she comes out as a lesbian to her parents, and later, her gay, closeted father apparently killed himself by stepping in front of a truck. (Explicit discussion of sexuality has led to multiple book challenges, including removal from the shelves of Wentzville high schools.) The book was made into a stage musical — with St. Louis-based Fox Theatricals among its lead producers — that won five Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2015.

Bechdel's second memoir is called "Are You My Mother?" and last year she released a book about exercise called “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.”

Bechdel's comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For" famously established the "Bechdel-Wallace test," which depicts a woman saying she won't see a movie unless it has at least two female characters talking about something other than men.

Past award recipients are Sir David Adjaye (2018), Bill T. Jones (2016), Marjorie Perloff (2014), Ken Burns (2012), Francine Prose (2010), Michael Pollan (2008) and Orhan Pamuk (2006).

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.