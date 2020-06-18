All St. Louis County Library branches reopen next week with limits in place

Computers, books and videos will be available at all locations of the St. Louis County Library starting Thursday, June 18.

But readers still won't be able to just hang out in comfy chairs: The only seats will be for computers, and building hours and capacities will be limited. Patrons can stay 60 minutes at a branch and work on a computer for 45 minutes. Users age 9 and up must wear masks (some will available for free if you forget to bring one).

Curbside pickup has been available for a couple of weeks. Now patrons can go in to browse shelves, photocopy material (done by staff members) and return large items that haven't fit in book returns. Children's Discovery Zone areas will be closed.

"We are taking a number of precautions to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and patrons," the library system says on its website. "Guidelines and recommendations set forth by government (federal, state, and local) and public health departments will impact how we are able to operate and offer services."

Branch hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The number of patrons allowed in each building at a time is listed at slcl.org. For instance, Bridgeton Trails allows 15 users, with 8 on computers. Daniel Boone library allows 20 users. Go to the website for all rules and details.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.