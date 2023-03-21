Adults can relive old memories or make new ones of prom at a dance emceed by longtime St. Louis radio host Johnny Rabbitt.

Prom dresses are encouraged, and wear that old powder blue tux if you dare to the St. Louis Public Library on March 31.

The event, which includes drinks and appetizers along with dancing to vintage tunes, will support the library's upcoming exhibit: “PROM Magazine: Where did you go to high school?"

PROM was published in St. Louis from 1947-1973 and featured news from local public, private and parochial schools. (Maybe that's where the iconic question about high school was promoted?) "Teenager" wasn't even a commonly used word in the U.S. until after World War II, when interest in young people and their lives took off.

The library says, "The exhibit will explore the publication’s start as post-war capitalism targeted at young consumers, its revolutionary use of student reporters, and its emphasis on celebrating the high school years with social events, sports, and fashion."

The prom event costs $60 per person ($40 for library friends members), and attendees must be 21 or older.

The library spells out the St. Louis-themed appetizers as "Toasted Ravs, pork steak sliders with Maul’s BBQ sauce, St. Louis-style pizza, veggies and Mayfair dressing, gooey butter cookies — and TUMS!)" No need to spike the punch, because it already will be.

Fun and traditional photos will be taken and two community volunteers will be voted Prom Royalty (choose here).

Tickets are available through the library; the event runs from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the beautiful and historic Central Library, 1301 Olive Street.