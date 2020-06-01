You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Belleville library to offer curbside checkout
0 comments

Belleville library to offer curbside checkout

Subscribe for $1 a month
Books and laptop
123RF

For some, the worst part of the coronavirus lockdown has been the lack of access to books.

The Belleville Public Library feels your pain. Beginning June 8, patrons will be able to check out books and pick them up at the curb. It's part of the Restore Illinois Plan to return to normal life as the state and the country begin to reopen.

Patrons will be able to request items — no more than 10 at a time — online at belleville.net/350/Library, through email at curbside@bellevillepubliclibrary.org or by calling 618-234-0441. They will be directed to park at one of five designated spots in the parking lot where they should call the library; a library employee will bring the requested materials to the patron's trunk.

If the library is out of the requested title, the library staff may make substitutions.

The library is located at 121 East Washington Street in Belleville. The curbside service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports