Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended April 22.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Simply Lies" • David Baldacci

2. "Hello Beautiful" • Ann Napolitano

3. "Dark Angel" • John Sandford

4. "It Ends With Us" • Colleen Hoover

5. "Hang the Moon" • Jeannette Walls

6. "Where Are the Children Now?" • Mary Higgins Clark

7. "Things I Wish I Told My Mother" • Patterson/DiLallo

8. "Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" • Gabrielle Zevin

9. "City of Dreams" • Don Winslow

10. "Romantic Comedy" • Curtis Sittenfeld

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "You Can't Joke About That" • Kat Timpf

2. "The Wager" • David Grann

3. "Meals She Eats" • Sullivan/Sullivan

4. "Tasting History" • Max Miller

5. "Outlive" • Peter Attia

6. "Rachael's Good Eats" • Rachael Devaux

7. "The Creative Act" • Rick Rubin

8. "So God Made a Mother" • Leslie Means

9. "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog" • William H. McRaven

10. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" • Jennette McCurdy

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. "The Russian" • Patterson/Born

2. "Two Alone" • Sandra Brown

3. "Suspects" • Danielle Steel

4. "Legacy" • Nora Roberts

5. "Death of the Black Widow" • Patterson/Barker

6. "Mercy" • David Baldacci

7. "The Jensens of Colorado" • Johnstone/Johnstone

8. "Save It for Sunday" • Johnstone/Johnstone

9. "Tom Clancy: Zero Hour" • Don Bentley

10. "Getting Even" • Lisa Jackson

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Last Thing He Told Me" • Laura Dave

2. "It Starts with Us" • Colleen Hoover

3. "Never Never" • Hoover/Fisher

4. "Heart Bones" • Colleen Hoover

5. "Icebreaker" • Hannah Grace

6. "The Housemaid" • Freida McFadden

7. "Things We Hide from the Light" • Lucy Score

8. "Twisted Love" • Ana Huang

9. "Run, Rose, Run" • Patterson/Parton

10. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" • V.E. Schwab

Here are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended April 23. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.

ADULTS

1. "Poverty, by America" • Matthew Desmond

2. "A Fever in the Heartland" • Timothy Egan

3. "Crying in H Mart" • Michelle Zauner

4. "The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of The Big Lie" • Major Garrett

5. "Lessons in Chemistry" • Bonnie Garmus

6. "American Gods" • Neil Gaiman

7. "The Pallbearers Club" • Paul Tremblay

8. "A Likely Story" • Leigh McMullan Abramson

9. "The Secret Service of Tea and Treason" • India Holton

10. "Feast" • Ina Cariño

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS

1. "Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" (Dog Man #11) • Dav Pilkey

2. "Coraline" • Neil Gaiman

3. "The Museum of Lost Teeth" • Elyssa Friedland

4. "New Kid" • Jerry Craft

5. "Lore" • Alexandra Bracken

6. "Party Hearty Kitty-Corn" • Shannon Hale and Leuyen Pham

7. "Nic Blake and the Remarkables" • Angie Thomas

8. "She Gets the Girl" • Rachael Lippincott

9. "A Door in the Dark" • Scott Reintgen

10. "Farmhouse" • Sophie Blackall