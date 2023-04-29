Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended April 22.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Simply Lies" • David Baldacci
2. "Hello Beautiful" • Ann Napolitano
3. "Dark Angel" • John Sandford
4. "It Ends With Us" • Colleen Hoover
5. "Hang the Moon" • Jeannette Walls
6. "Where Are the Children Now?" • Mary Higgins Clark
7. "Things I Wish I Told My Mother" • Patterson/DiLallo
8. "Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" • Gabrielle Zevin
9. "City of Dreams" • Don Winslow
10. "Romantic Comedy" • Curtis Sittenfeld
People are also reading…
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "You Can't Joke About That" • Kat Timpf
2. "The Wager" • David Grann
3. "Meals She Eats" • Sullivan/Sullivan
4. "Tasting History" • Max Miller
5. "Outlive" • Peter Attia
6. "Rachael's Good Eats" • Rachael Devaux
7. "The Creative Act" • Rick Rubin
8. "So God Made a Mother" • Leslie Means
9. "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog" • William H. McRaven
10. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" • Jennette McCurdy
MASS MARKET PAPERBACK
1. "The Russian" • Patterson/Born
2. "Two Alone" • Sandra Brown
3. "Suspects" • Danielle Steel
4. "Legacy" • Nora Roberts
5. "Death of the Black Widow" • Patterson/Barker
6. "Mercy" • David Baldacci
7. "The Jensens of Colorado" • Johnstone/Johnstone
8. "Save It for Sunday" • Johnstone/Johnstone
9. "Tom Clancy: Zero Hour" • Don Bentley
10. "Getting Even" • Lisa Jackson
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. "The Last Thing He Told Me" • Laura Dave
2. "It Starts with Us" • Colleen Hoover
3. "Never Never" • Hoover/Fisher
4. "Heart Bones" • Colleen Hoover
5. "Icebreaker" • Hannah Grace
6. "The Housemaid" • Freida McFadden
7. "Things We Hide from the Light" • Lucy Score
8. "Twisted Love" • Ana Huang
9. "Run, Rose, Run" • Patterson/Parton
10. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" • V.E. Schwab
Here are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended April 23. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.
ADULTS
1. "Poverty, by America" • Matthew Desmond
2. "A Fever in the Heartland" • Timothy Egan
3. "Crying in H Mart" • Michelle Zauner
4. "The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of The Big Lie" • Major Garrett
5. "Lessons in Chemistry" • Bonnie Garmus
6. "American Gods" • Neil Gaiman
7. "The Pallbearers Club" • Paul Tremblay
8. "A Likely Story" • Leigh McMullan Abramson
9. "The Secret Service of Tea and Treason" • India Holton
10. "Feast" • Ina Cariño
CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS
1. "Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" (Dog Man #11) • Dav Pilkey
2. "Coraline" • Neil Gaiman
3. "The Museum of Lost Teeth" • Elyssa Friedland
4. "New Kid" • Jerry Craft
5. "Lore" • Alexandra Bracken
6. "Party Hearty Kitty-Corn" • Shannon Hale and Leuyen Pham
7. "Nic Blake and the Remarkables" • Angie Thomas
8. "She Gets the Girl" • Rachael Lippincott
9. "A Door in the Dark" • Scott Reintgen
10. "Farmhouse" • Sophie Blackall