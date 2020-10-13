After 7 months closed, Left Bank Books to offer limited in-store hours

St. Louis' oldest independent bookstore has been closed to in-store shopping since March. But on Thursday, Left Bank Books will reopen for limited, by-appointment shopping for a few days a week.
Coronavirus safety rules will be in place for shopping from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays.
That means masks, social distancing and only six customers in the store at a time, co-owner Kris Kleindienst said on Tuesday.
"We'll have basically 45-minutes slots and will disinfect in between" groups of six, she said. Only enough staff to take care of the customers will be working. Customers can book an appointment here.
Customers must also basically buy a $25 gift card to shop: The card, or deposit, can be used at anytime. A news release from Left Bank said Tuesday evening:
"A deposit of $25 per person, in the form of a gift card that can be used toward a purchase at Left Bank, is required to book the appointment. You do not have to use the $25 during your appointment; you can redeem it at any time."
The limited store hours are what staff members feel comfortable with for now, Kleindienst said.
But first, the Central West End bookstore has had to clear the aisles of ordered books, inventory and cardboard packaging.
"When you're doing all this online business, it's interesting: It turns your store into a giant warehouse, really," Kleindienst said in a Zoom interview.
After the store closed to indoor shopping due to the coronavirus, sales were fine, even higher than last year, due to online orders and curbside pickups, she said. In fact, because of the police killing of George Floyd in May and resulting social justice protests nationwide, orders for books on racism soared for many bookstores, including Left Bank Books.
Activism, politics, racial history and social issues have always been especially strong areas for the bookstore, and customers immediately turned to it to order timely titles. Although spurred by tragedy, Kleindienst said, the sales were strong.
Publishers even had some trouble keeping up with demand for titles such as "Witnessing Whiteness." Printers and distributors, like other businesses, have faced their own pandemic-related struggles.
Orders for books from Left Bank did decline in September, Kleindienst said, although she's not certain of the reason. Perhaps the changing focus of students returning to school or citizens interested in the upcoming elections.
The store plans to continue to ship books and provide curbside pickups during the day, and browsers won't be able to walk-in off the street. In-store shoppers must be 9 or older.
Left Bank Books is at 399 North Euclid Avenue; its phone number is 314-367-6731.
Main Street Books in St. Charles, Subterranean Books in University City, and The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves are among other indie booksellers that have in-store hours. The Book House in Maplewood has limited hours on Saturday and by appointment. See the stores' websites for details.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!