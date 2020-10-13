After 7 months closed, Left Bank Books to offer limited in-store hours

But first, the Central West End bookstore has had to clear the aisles of ordered books, inventory and cardboard packaging.

"When you're doing all this online business, it's interesting: It turns your store into a giant warehouse, really," Kleindienst said in a Zoom interview.

After the store closed to indoor shopping due to the coronavirus, sales were fine, even higher than last year, due to online orders and curbside pickups, she said. In fact, because of the police killing of George Floyd in May and resulting social justice protests nationwide, orders for books on racism soared for many bookstores, including Left Bank Books.

Activism, politics, racial history and social issues have always been especially strong areas for the bookstore, and customers immediately turned to it to order timely titles. Although spurred by tragedy, Kleindienst said, the sales were strong.

Publishers even had some trouble keeping up with demand for titles such as "Witnessing Whiteness." Printers and distributors, like other businesses, have faced their own pandemic-related struggles.