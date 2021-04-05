Annual 'Banned Books' list includes Steinbeck, bestsellers on racial justice

Challenges to books with LGBTQ themes continued during 2020, a year that libraries were often closed because of the pandemic.

But John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" also joined the annual "Banned Books" list (cited for racism) as did several books about social justice (accused of anti-police themes).

Banned books are usually more accurately called "challenged" books: Public libraries rarely remove them from their shelves.

The American Library Association releases the list every April during National Library Week. This year, it says "more than 273 books were challenged or banned. Demands to remove books addressing racism and racial justice or those that shared the stories of Black, Indigenous, or people of color grew in number. At the same time, books addressing themes and issues of concern for LGBTQIA+ people continued to dominate the list."