Books about Juneteenth have been on shelves for decades

"If the end of slavery had come in a time like today, everyone could have found out about it at the same time. But word spread much more slowly in the 1860s, so as news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War crept across the nation, there were many days of jubilee, as the demise of slavery was known.

"This is the unique point of view that award-winning local authors Patricia and Fredrick McKissack provide in their retelling of how freedom came to African-Americans some seven score years ago. The McKissacks' use of slave narratives - stories told in their own words - makes "Days of Jubilee" particularly effective. The story of Elizabeth Keckley, a former slave from St. Louis who became a seamstress for Mary Todd Lincoln, is quite moving. She tells of the president coming into a room where she was finishing a dress. It was 1862, the depths of the war: "His step was slow and heavy, and his face sad. Like a tired child he threw himself upon a sofa and shaded his eyes with his hands. He was a complete picture of dejection."