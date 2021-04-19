 Skip to main content
Jewish book fest events 'pop up' this week
'The Genius of Women' and 'Here She Is'

The JCC is calling it a "pop-up book festival" this week, with events through Wednesday.

The virtual events' topics range from beauty pageants to Facebook and climate change. (We're too late for one event: Last night, Don Marsh talked about his novel, "The Damned and the Doomed.")

But you still have time to purchase tickets for this Jewish Book Festival (a $36 pass covers all or they are priced individually.) Events are

7 p.m. Monday/ Women's Night Panel     "Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of The Beauty Pageant in America" by Hilary Levey Friedman and "The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World" by Janice Kaplan

• 7 p.m. Tuesday   "Facebook: The Inside Story" by Steven Levy, interviewed by Charlie Brennan

7 p.m. Wednesday    "The 100% Solution: A Plan for Solving Climate Change" by Solomon Goldstein-Rose, interviewed by Dr. Michael E. Wysession

Plus, in connection with the book festival is a free virtual talk at 7 tonight run by the St. Louis County Library

Judy Batalion will discuss "The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos” with  Lory Cooper, Manager-Volunteers and Tours for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The event is at www.facebook.com/STLCoLibrary

