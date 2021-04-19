Jewish book fest events 'pop up' this week

The JCC is calling it a "pop-up book festival" this week, with events through Wednesday.

The virtual events' topics range from beauty pageants to Facebook and climate change. (We're too late for one event: Last night, Don Marsh talked about his novel, "The Damned and the Doomed.")

But you still have time to purchase tickets for this Jewish Book Festival (a $36 pass covers all or they are priced individually.) Events are

• 7 p.m. Monday/ Women's Night Panel "Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of The Beauty Pageant in America" by Hilary Levey Friedman and "The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World" by Janice Kaplan

• 7 p.m. Tuesday "Facebook: The Inside Story" by Steven Levy, interviewed by Charlie Brennan

• 7 p.m. Wednesday "The 100% Solution: A Plan for Solving Climate Change" by Solomon Goldstein-Rose, interviewed by Dr. Michael E. Wysession

Plus, in connection with the book festival is a free virtual talk at 7 tonight run by the St. Louis County Library:

Judy Batalion will discuss "The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos” with Lory Cooper, Manager-Volunteers and Tours for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The event is at www.facebook.com/STLCoLibrary

