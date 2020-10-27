Left Bank Books seeks orders, even donations, in plea for help

In a post saying "we're struggling," Left Bank Books asks customers for orders, even donations, as sales have been less than half of what they were this time last year.

"The last two months of the year account for one-third of our whole year's revenue - and this month, we’re 46% behind October of last year," write co-owners Kris Kleindienst and Jarek Steele.

"Does this scare you? It scares us."

In an email to customers this week, they suggest early ordering of books for holiday gifts or making an appointment to visit (the store only recently offered limited in-store shopping).

They also write:

"You can even just make a donation. Every little bit helps.