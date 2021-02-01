National book sales rose dramatically in 2020

With so many people confined to home last year, one cultural sales category that benefited was books.

Some 942 million print and ebook sales were reported to NPD BookScan, says Publishers Weekly. It was a 9% increase over 2019 for a category that is not used to seeing that high of a boost.

It was the most "unit sales" recorded in a single year by BookScan since the service began in 2004, reported the trade magazine.

Publishers Weekly, relaying information from Kristen McLean, executive director of NPD Books, said the gain was due to strong sales of both print and digital books:

"Print sales rose 8.2% over 2019, the largest annual increase since 2005, and the print total of 751 million units sold was the highest since 2009, the year before e-books started to become a meaningful part of the book business. E-book unit sales, as measured by NPD’s PubTrack Digital service, rose 12.6% over 2019 and were at their highest level since 2015, when 208 million units were sold (e-book sales figures for November and December are projections).