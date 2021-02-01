National book sales rose dramatically in 2020

With so many people confined to home last year, one cultural sales category that benefited was books.
Some 942 million print and ebook sales were reported to NPD BookScan, says Publishers Weekly. It was a 9% increase over 2019 for a category that is not used to seeing that high of a boost.
It was the most "unit sales" recorded in a single year by BookScan since the service began in 2004, reported the trade magazine.
Publishers Weekly, relaying information from Kristen McLean, executive director of NPD Books, said the gain was due to strong sales of both print and digital books:
"Print sales rose 8.2% over 2019, the largest annual increase since 2005, and the print total of 751 million units sold was the highest since 2009, the year before e-books started to become a meaningful part of the book business. E-book unit sales, as measured by NPD’s PubTrack Digital service, rose 12.6% over 2019 and were at their highest level since 2015, when 208 million units were sold (e-book sales figures for November and December are projections).
"McLean attributed the improvement in e-book sales to several factors, including their immediate availability when stores were locked down and people were doing lots of shopping online. Adult fiction had the largest sales increase among e-book categories, followed by adult nonfiction, and McLean said she expects digital sales to continue to do well in 2021."
Because so much shopping was online, the sales do not mean that local bookstores saw the same kind of increase. Most bookstores in St. Louis were closed for weeks in the spring, then offered curbside pickup and/or online and in-store sales.
Booksellers in St. Louis have said they often felt they had to work many times harder for the same amount of sales. Left Bank Books in the Central West End issued an online plea in October, urging customers to order books. The immediate result was a large rise in sales, the store reported.
During the year, book sales declined in April when the pandemic shutdowns grew across the country. But soon, juvenile nonfiction sales rose as parents ordered books for homeschooling.
Books about racial injustice hit bestseller lists during the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer. "Political books did well in early fall, and the year closed with a good selection of holiday titles, plus Barack Obama’s blockbuster, 'A Promised Land,'" Publishers Weekly reported.
Overall, however, sales of backlist titles did better than newly released books.
Book sales in 2021 are not expected to rise like they did last year, reported McLean, who predicts they will be closer to 2019 levels.