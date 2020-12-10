 Skip to main content
Novel Neighbor says special orders needed soon for Christmas
The Novel Neighbor bookstore says special orders need to be in by Friday to guarantee delivery before Dec. 25.

It sent customers a note saying, "Due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, everything is backed up, from printing to publishing and shipping."

The store says special orders are any books that aren't currently on shelves. The store is open for shopping and is "chock full" of books and gifts, it says. It also sells "mystery boxes" in which staff choose content based on preferences of the customers.

The store will also make recommendations by phone or email. 

(Just a guess, but St. Louis' other independent booksellers are also probably happy also to make recommendations and would suggest any orders be placed soon.) 

Owner Holland Saltsman said the store's mystery boxes, a way to help book buyers who don't want to shop in person, have been a big hit.

She also said by email: "Staff is exhausted and we feel as if we are working 5 times harder for every dollar but remain grateful for the support of the St. Louis community and that we are able to remain open when so many other businesses have closed."

More more details on hours and shopping, click the store's website here

When we asked booksellers what their favorite books of the year were, Saltsman picked 

"The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune

"Ask Me Anything" by P.Z. Reizin

"Notes From a Young Black Chef" by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

"Hollywood Park" by Mikel Jollett

