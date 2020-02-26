SIUE instructor wins prominent poetry prize

Tiana Clark, who teaches creative writing at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, has won 2020 Kate Tufts Discovery Award.

The $10,000 award is given to an emerging poet at the same time as a major award, the $100,000 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. This week, the Kingsley Tufts prize went to Ariana Reines, author of "A Sand Book."

Clark's prize went to her debut collection, "I Can't Talk About the Trees Without the Blood."

Judge Timothy Donnelly praised Clark, saying:

“It’s impossible for me to believe that this book, which is so substantial, is a first book. The poems are so full of vitality, of life, the phrasing so ravishing you can only take so much of it at a time.”