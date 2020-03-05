St. Charles County's new library branch to have drive-through window

Plans for its new Cliff View library branch include a drive-through window, a patio and portable computing stations, according to the St. Charles City-County Library.

The library released images of plans for the branch, which will be at I-70 and Highway Z in the former Six North Cafe in Wentzille. Instead of coffee, though, patrons can pick up books on hold through the drive-through.

Work is expected to start in July, with the library opening next spring.

In a press release, the library system said: "At 3,300 square feet, the space will be flexible and adaptive with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give customers the opportunity to work anywhere in the Library. Classes and events for all ages will be offered in the branch. In addition, the space will have a focus on self-service, with after-hours lending, returns, and public computing available. It will house a collection of approximately 6,600 items."

The library bought the cafe, 10 Cliff View Drive, last year for $1.3 million, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Product Architecture + Design is providing architecture services, with construction oversight by Landmark Contract Management.