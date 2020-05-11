St. Charles library group cancels August book fair

Looking ahead to August, the friends group of the St. Charles City-County Library has canceled its summer book fair.
On a Facebook post Monday, the library said: "After much discussion, the Friends of the Library have made the difficult decision to cancel the Book Fair scheduled for August, 2020. They determined that it would be impossible to follow regulations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings at the event. The Friends are committed to doing their part to ensure the safety and well-being of volunteers and customers."
The library note said it would look forward to book fairs in the future but did not designate a date.
The Greater St. Louis Book Fair's website has not changed its preliminary plans to hold its fair starting June 25 in Queeny Park.
