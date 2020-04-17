St. Charles library picks Mark Bittman cookbook for first community read

Even in a pandemic, some community reading events can be interactive.
St. Charles City-County Library has picked a cookbook for its first St. Charles Reads initiative. Reading can be accompanied by baking with Mark Bittman's "How To Bake Everything."
Many people have found that cooking and baking can be therapeutic during their stay-at-home time during the coronovirus outbreak.
In a press release, library director Jason Kuhl says, “This staff-conceived community initiative is tailored specifically for our current environment. It gives people in St. Charles County a way to come together and share a book that teaches new skills while also providing comfort during a difficult time.”
In addition to shared reading, the release says, the library is planning online baking demonstrations, virtual classes, and partnerships with local businesses. To register and get ideas and updates by email, go to mylibrary.org/st-charles-county-reads.
The book can be borrowed online with a St. Charles library card (county and city residents are allowed to sign up for the card, too). The library also suggests people can buy the book through the St. Charles bookstore Main Street Books.
In addition to the Bittman book, the library has related suggestions for checking out cooking magazines and watching cooking shows through Kanopy and Hoopla, which can be accessed through library websites:
