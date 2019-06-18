The St. Louis Public Library's collection of Blues memorabilia may get a lot bigger and more boastful.
The library, which calls itself the "official archive of the St. Louis Blues," says it is accepting ticket stubs, programs, posters, photos and more to help preserve the hockey team's illustrious season.
The library apparently will take anything from rally towels to replica Stanley Cups.
Just email AEvola@slpl.org for more information.
At the end of 2016, Central Library downtown opened an exhibit about the Blues, turning the Grand Hall into a hockey rink and displaying memorabilia in glass cases. It coincided with the team's 50th anniversary.
It will be interesting to see whether it updates and brings that exhibit back relatively soon, now that the team has a real Stanley Cup.