Still time to sign up for Chabon/Hamm lit talk on Thursday
Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” receives the St. Louis Literary Award and talks about his work Thursday (April 15) with St. Louis native and actor Jon Hamm.

Given since 1967, the award honors a writer’s body of work, which for Chabon includes “Wonder Boys,” “Moonglow,” and Hugo and Nebula Award-winning “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union.”

He was also showrunner for the first season of “Star Trek: Picard” and has been working on other TV productions.

At 1 p.m. April 16, Chabon will talk about his writing process with St. Louis playwright, actor and theater director Nancy Bell. Registration is required, but free, for both events. 

(Full disclosure: This reporter is on the lit committee that chose Chabon.)

When 7 p.m. April 15 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info slu.edu/library/library-associates/literary-award

+2 
Michael Chabon
