Subterranean Books in University City opens for walk-ins and appointments

Subterranean Books in University City is now open for walk-ins and in-store appointments, the store announced Wednesday.

The store, at 6275 Delmar Boulevard, will be open for browning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Curbside pickups, phone orders and deliveries are still available daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as web orders around the clock.

Call 314-862-6100 to make an appointment. Masks are required, and only one family is allowed in at a time. For more information, visit store.subbooks.com.

