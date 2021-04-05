 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Subterranean Books plans ribbon-cutting at new University City space
0 comments

Subterranean Books plans ribbon-cutting at new University City space

{{featured_button_text}}
Subterranean Books

Subterranean Books celebrates its new, airy space with a ribbon-cutting April 10.

 Subterranean Books

University City Mayor Terry Crow will help celebrate Subterranean Books' new space with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 10).

The store, which moved into the former space of Plowsharing Crafts, announced says by email that it is "still in a pandemic so our ribbon-cutting ceremony is more of a formal event rather than a party (shall we say a medium-opening?) Our soft opening was a few weeks ago and we've worked out most of the kinks and finally put almost everything in its place and we would love for you to stop by to take a peek."

The new space, at 6271 Delmar Boulevard, more than doubled the size of the store.

A 21st-anniversary party is tentatively planned for fall. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Trailer 1

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports