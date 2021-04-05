Subterranean Books plans ribbon-cutting at new University City space

University City Mayor Terry Crow will help celebrate Subterranean Books' new space with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 10).
The store, which moved into the former space of Plowsharing Crafts, announced says by email that it is "still in a pandemic so our ribbon-cutting ceremony is more of a formal event rather than a party (shall we say a medium-opening?) Our soft opening was a few weeks ago and we've worked out most of the kinks and finally put almost everything in its place and we would love for you to stop by to take a peek."
The new space, at 6271 Delmar Boulevard, more than doubled the size of the store.
A 21st-anniversary party is tentatively planned for fall.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.