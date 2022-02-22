Book festival returns to Columbia, Mo., with Viet Thanh Nguyen, Jenny Lawson

Unbound, a book festival in Columbia, Missouri, will be in-person this April.

Viet Thanh Nguyen, who won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Sympathizer," will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Missouri Theatre. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

The festival April 21-24 includes a wide lineup, although the full schedule and venues are not yet on its website. Organizers say events will be in downtown Columbia rather than at Stephens College.

In 2020, Unbound was canceled due to the pandemic, and last year, it went virtual. So this is the first in-person Unbound since 2019.

Authors booked include Jenny Lawson, Julie Schumacher, Brenda Paynado, David Berry, Ames Hawkins, Henry Schvey, Hilary Leichter, Kelly Link, Kim Kelly, Kristen Radtke, Leila Chatti, Patrick Rosal, Steve Paul and St. Clair Detrick-Jules.

